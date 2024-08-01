Punjab minister unhappy with FIA for not properly handling her case

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari while expressing her concern said that her videos are being uploaded again and FIA has neither taken any action so far nor summoned anyone in this case.

She criticized the PTI members for pretending to be innocent and are engaged in uploading her videos again. She underscored that she has taken a stand for herself and for other women in the country.

Talking to media, here Wednesday, Azma said, “Today, a hearing took place regarding my case, but no satisfactory progress has been made in my case so far. My case was heard today and one objection after the other and then the third objection have been filed. The Chief Justice has very kindly fixed my case for hearing tomorrow.”

She said that these people are not desisting from their mala fide practices but Almighty has given her enough strength and courage to bear all this. What is the last option for other women left except committing suicide? So should we commit suicide, she queried. The minister said, “It is a political hearing which provides all kinds of facilities and relief for the women concerned. A woman like me who holds a public office also has to visit the courts in the morning for getting relief for herself.” She censured that so far, no progress has been made in this case and how I can say that we are going in the right direction. The Chief Justice has summoned the FIA tomorrow.

In response to a question, Azma Bokhari said that she had come to know that a three-member committee has been constituted by FIA regarding this case. “This committee has neither contacted me till date nor do I know what they are up to,” she said, adding: “Those who committed indecency are roaming about even today. Allah Almighty knows better which guarantee have been given to them. I have identified many fake accounts myself in the petition but now it’s not my job to point out who is posting these fake accounts again. It should be the task of the institutions and the FIA to identify these fake accounts.”

