Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen beneficial ties

Saudi Arabian ambassador Nawaf Al Maliki Saturday met with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen beneficial ties, Radio Pakistan reported.

They discussed the positive trajectory of fraternal relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom.

Key topics of discussion included enhancing cooperation in various sectors including education, trade, and investment.

Secretary Education who participated in the meeting, briefed on the forthcoming conference of Muslim countries on Girls’ Education in Islamabad.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

In a related development, officials of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) revealed before the National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs that China and Saudi Arabia are likely to roll over $9 billion in loans to Pakistan in the current fiscal year 2024-25.

The EAD expects to receive $500 million from the Islamic Development Bank for oil and commodity loans. However, Saudi Arabia is currently not in favor of giving Pakistan another loan oil facility.