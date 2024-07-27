AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen beneficial ties

BR Web Desk Published 27 Jul, 2024 06:39pm

Saudi Arabian ambassador Nawaf Al Maliki Saturday met with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen beneficial ties, Radio Pakistan reported.

They discussed the positive trajectory of fraternal relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom.

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

Key topics of discussion included enhancing cooperation in various sectors including education, trade, and investment.

Secretary Education who participated in the meeting, briefed on the forthcoming conference of Muslim countries on Girls’ Education in Islamabad.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

Pakistan is looking for external financing avenues: Aurangzeb

In a related development, officials of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) revealed before the National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs that China and Saudi Arabia are likely to roll over $9 billion in loans to Pakistan in the current fiscal year 2024-25.

The EAD expects to receive $500 million from the Islamic Development Bank for oil and commodity loans. However, Saudi Arabia is currently not in favor of giving Pakistan another loan oil facility.

Saudi Arabia Islamic Development Bank Saudi ambassador Pakistan energy sector Saudi Pakistan ties Oil facility for Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen beneficial ties

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,258

Far behind $17.619bn annual target: $9.811bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in FY24

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

President Zardari summons NA session on July 30

FBI confirms Trump hit by bullet in assassination attempt

China briefed about govt-IMF engagements

Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan shooters miss 10m air pistol finals spot

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Refinery project: Sinopec, Aramco not satisfied with PSO data

Read more stories