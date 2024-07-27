AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
2024-07-27

Japan’s Nikkei rebounds from three-month low

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2024 06:16am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average traded higher on Friday, snapping a seven-day losing streak, as investors scooped up stocks that appeared undervalued after the long decline.

The Nikkei inched up 0.5% by the midday break, recovering from a three-month low reached in the previous session. The index is set to fall 5% for the week.

The broader Topix rose 0.58% to 2,725.55 and is poised to fall 4.72% for the week. “The market fell too much so that investors bought back stocks, but still heavyweight chip-related stocks were weak, which capped the gains,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“But the bright side was that the market bought companies that reported a positive outlook. With the earnings season continuing after next week, a strong corporate outlook is expected to support the Nikkei.”

Hino Motors surged 11.76% to become the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei after the truck maker narrowed its quarterly net loss. Canon jumped 8.29% after the camera maker reported on Thursday its annual operating profit rose to 465 billion yen ($3.02 billion), up 24% from a year earlier.

Fujitsu jumped 10.51% after the computer maker said on Thursday its quarterly net profit quadrupled to 16.8 billion yen. However, Nissan Motor extended losses, falling 2.8%, after falling 7% on Thursday as the automaker slashed its annual outlook. Renesas Electronics fell 5.55% to become the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei. The chip-maker tanked 13.6% on Thursday after reporting a 29% decline in net profit for six months to June.

Heavyweight chip-related stocks fell, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest falling 2.29% and 1.65%, respectively. Of the 225 Nikkei components, 168 stocks rose and 57 fell.

