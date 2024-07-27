AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Markets Print 2024-07-27

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 26, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2024 06:18am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 26, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 78,029.51
High:                      78,569.89
Low:                       77,921.48
Net Change:                   439.82
Volume (000):                116,860
Value (000):               6,677,561
Makt Cap (000)         2,465,056,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,050.90
NET CH                    (-) 147.63
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,723.07
NET CH                     (-) 20.47
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,379.72
NET CH                     (-) 30.86
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,018.09
NET CH                     (-) 28.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,606.79
NET CH                     (-) 89.59
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,997.32
NET CH                     (-) 60.86
------------------------------------
As on:                 26- JULY-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

