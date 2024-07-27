KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 26, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,029.51 High: 78,569.89 Low: 77,921.48 Net Change: 439.82 Volume (000): 116,860 Value (000): 6,677,561 Makt Cap (000) 2,465,056,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,050.90 NET CH (-) 147.63 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,723.07 NET CH (-) 20.47 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,379.72 NET CH (-) 30.86 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,018.09 NET CH (-) 28.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,606.79 NET CH (-) 89.59 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,997.32 NET CH (-) 60.86 ------------------------------------ As on: 26- JULY-2024 ====================================

