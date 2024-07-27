Markets Print 2024-07-27
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 26, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,029.51
High: 78,569.89
Low: 77,921.48
Net Change: 439.82
Volume (000): 116,860
Value (000): 6,677,561
Makt Cap (000) 2,465,056,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,050.90
NET CH (-) 147.63
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,723.07
NET CH (-) 20.47
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,379.72
NET CH (-) 30.86
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,018.09
NET CH (-) 28.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,606.79
NET CH (-) 89.59
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,997.32
NET CH (-) 60.86
------------------------------------
As on: 26- JULY-2024
====================================
