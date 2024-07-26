AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-26

Cases against himself, wife and SIC: IK urges SC panel to exclude CJP from the bench

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Jul, 2024 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan prayed to the committee, set up under Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, not to include Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa in the bench which hear cases of him, wife and the PTI or Sunni Ittehad Council.

The committee comprises CJP Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar.

He submitted that he expected that on assumption of the office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the past would fade away. However, it is increasingly clear that this has not happened.

“The conduct and demeanor of Justice Faez while hearing matters in which he (Imran), PTI and its members or the SIC has interest and this led him to believe that CJP Faez’s presence in benches hearing the matters of him, wife, family, PTI and the SIC members, will be an inimical to the confidence of a large part of people of Pakistan in the impartiality of the judicial process.”

Imran further wrote that he does not believe that he, his spouse and family, the PTI and its members and the SIC members will be fairly dealt with in accordance with the law and the constitution in any matter presently pending before the Court or any matter that may come up in the future in which Justice Faez is also a member.

The PTI founder stated that when he was serving as the prime minister certain facts regarding the acquisition of foreign properties by the family of Justice Faez were brought to his attention by the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU). The applicant was advised that the properties in question had not been disclosed in accordance with the applicable law and the matter required probe by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

Imran stated that based on advice of legal luminaries he advised the President (Dr Arif Alvi) to file a reference before the SJC in order to enable a just and fair determination of the matter.

The discharge of constitutional function was taken to be a personal assault by the wife of the CJP Faez.

He mentioned “Mrs Isa expressed views about him and made demands, that expressed a high degree of personal spite and venom.” “Needless to say these views were based on little more than anger and the expression of these views was an unfortunate event. There is no reason to believe that Justice Faez disagreed with the views expressed by his wife. No such disagreement was ever expressed.”

Imran also stated that SC five-member bench had through judgment [PLD 2021 SC446] held that Justice Faez should not hear matter pertaining to the then government headed by him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SC PTI Imran Khan CJP Bushra Bibi Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Justice Munib Akhtar CJP Qazi Faez Isa SIC

Comments

200 characters

Cases against himself, wife and SIC: IK urges SC panel to exclude CJP from the bench

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

News industry: Govt has paid off Rs1.6bn dues, NA panel told

SC bench rules: Respondents not entitled to claim refund of special excise duty

Read more stories