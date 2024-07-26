Sindh and Balochistan: SSGC disconnects 1,182 illegal connections

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company has sped up it’s efforts to eliminate the incidences of gas theft. Over the past week, the Company’s Customer Relations Department (CRD) along with the Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations Department (CGTO) carried out raids in multiple areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Out of the number of raids carried out, the highest numbers of disconnections were made in Karachi, with a total of 511 illegal gas connections removed altogether. The largest cases of gas theft were found in Nazimabad, followed by F B Area, near Water and Severage Board in central region, Malir and Garden area.

In Balochistan, efforts to bring down the incidences of gas theft have seen a significant growth, with a total of 638 disconnections made in the franchise area, with 497 illegal gas disconnections made in Quetta alone, whereas the rest were removed in multiple parts of upper and lower Balochistan.

