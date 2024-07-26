AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-26

Mobilink Bank upgrades treasury operations with AutoSoft Dynamics

Press Release Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has brought on board AutoSoft Dynamics, a renowned global provider of core banking and financial application solutions, as a strategic partner to automate their treasury operations.

Under this partnership, AutoSoft will facilitate Mobilink Bank’s seamless integration with the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) PRISM solution through its Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system. This integration ensures secure and instantaneous fund transfers, aligning with the Bank’s commitment to providing premium financial services.

Adil Ali Abbasi, Chief Financial Officer Mobilink Bank and Bilal Mahmood, M.D. Contour Software & CEO AutoSoft Dynamics formalized the partnership in Islamabad. The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both organizations.

Sharing his thoughts at the signing ceremony, Faisal Mahmood, Chief Information Officer, Mobilink Bank, said, “We at Mobilink Bank are continuously working on improving our customer’s experience. Partnering with industry leaders like AutoSoft Dynamics allows us to utilize cutting-edge technology and create a more agile and efficient banking system.

Bilal Mahmood, MD Contour Software & CEO AutoSoft Dynamics commented on the occasion, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Mobilink Bank as our new client. With the support of our experienced team, top-tier solutions, and the best practices of our parent company Constellation Software Inc., we look forward to delivering a robust implementation for the Bank to meet both their current and future needs.”

SBP Mobilink Bank digital microfinance bank Adil Ali Abbasi Faisal Mahmood

Comments

200 characters

Mobilink Bank upgrades treasury operations with AutoSoft Dynamics

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

News industry: Govt has paid off Rs1.6bn dues, NA panel told

SC bench rules: Respondents not entitled to claim refund of special excise duty

Read more stories