Mobilink Bank upgrades treasury operations with AutoSoft Dynamics

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has brought on board AutoSoft Dynamics, a renowned global provider of core banking and financial application solutions, as a strategic partner to automate their treasury operations.

Under this partnership, AutoSoft will facilitate Mobilink Bank’s seamless integration with the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) PRISM solution through its Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system. This integration ensures secure and instantaneous fund transfers, aligning with the Bank’s commitment to providing premium financial services.

Adil Ali Abbasi, Chief Financial Officer Mobilink Bank and Bilal Mahmood, M.D. Contour Software & CEO AutoSoft Dynamics formalized the partnership in Islamabad. The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both organizations.

Sharing his thoughts at the signing ceremony, Faisal Mahmood, Chief Information Officer, Mobilink Bank, said, “We at Mobilink Bank are continuously working on improving our customer’s experience. Partnering with industry leaders like AutoSoft Dynamics allows us to utilize cutting-edge technology and create a more agile and efficient banking system.

Bilal Mahmood, MD Contour Software & CEO AutoSoft Dynamics commented on the occasion, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Mobilink Bank as our new client. With the support of our experienced team, top-tier solutions, and the best practices of our parent company Constellation Software Inc., we look forward to delivering a robust implementation for the Bank to meet both their current and future needs.”