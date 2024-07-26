Crackdown against amateur drivers, one-wheelers launched

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police have launched a targeted crackdown against amateur drivers and one-wheelers, following special directives from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. Special squads have been formed to address these violations and enhance road safety in the city.

The initiative comes in response to rising concerns about traffic rule violations and the dangers posed by inexperienced drivers and one-wheelers.

All Zonal Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have been instructed to take strict measures against these offenders.

The goal is to create a safer road environment and reinforce public awareness of traffic regulations.

As part of this effort, Islamabad Police teams will visit educational institutions to educate students about traffic rules and safe driving practices.

The education wing of the Islamabad Police is actively working to spread awareness among citizens, with the assistance of traffic volunteers from various schools.

The crackdown is aimed at protecting the safety of all road users and is not intended as a punitive measure.

The Islamabad Police emphasises that this action is in the best interest of the community and encourages compliance with traffic laws for everyone’s safety.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024