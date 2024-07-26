AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-26

Ports & shipping sector: Stakeholders favour setting up of ‘LSPRA’

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:17am

KARACHI: All stakeholders of Ports & Shipping sector unanimously favored the idea to establish an autonomous ‘Logistics Service Providers Regulatory Authority (LSPRA)’ which, inter alia, will particularly be responsible to devise legal framework, issue guidelines, decide charges and monitor all the activities of entire ports and shipping sector.

During a meeting under the supervision of Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi held at KPT Head Office, it was further agreed that the LSPRA Bill, which has been pending since 2013, will be revisited in consultation with all stakeholders under the supervision of Chairman KPT to make necessary amendments as per current scenario and then forwarded to government for approval and implementation.

Besides President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh and Chairman Customs & Valuation Subcommittee Sheikh Waqas Anjum, the meeting was also attended by representatives of shipping companies, shipping agents, customs agents, freight forwarders, terminal operators and others.

President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, while sharing details of the meeting, informed that all stakeholders were of similar opinion as they strongly believe that it has become inevitable to establish a regulatory body so that the varying and unjust charges by shipping lines could be controlled, besides creating an enabling business environment for promoting Pakistan’s trade and bringing port operations at par with international standards.

He said that concerns were also expressed over varying and exorbitant LCL charges by Off-dock Terminals and Chairman KPT was requested to take up this matter with Off-Dock Terminals who must be directed to publicize their rate lists.

He particularly appreciated the resolve exhibited by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and Chairman KPT Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi to improve the performance of entire ports and shipping sector so that Pakistan’s trade, particularly the exports could be fully facilitated which was badly needed under the prevailing scenario wherein the country was battling hard for its economic survival.

He mentioned that the facility of keeping the shipping companies operational on every Saturday for issuance of Delivery Orders (DOs) which was now available, became possible thanks to the efforts made by Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala who kept pursuing this matter so that it becomes a reality. “On last Saturday, most of the shipping companies including Maersk, Hapag Lloyd, CMA CGM, Green Pak, PIL, MSC, OOCL, Cosco, Inshipping, Emirates, CIM, Sharaf, Eastern Sea, ONE Line, Yaseen Shipping, MA & GAC, Freight Connection and Pak Shaheen remained operational for issuance of DOs.”

Iftikhar Sheikh reiterated that the business community faces inconsistency in charges, thus making costing and forecasting difficult for businessmen. There should be some sort of harmonization in such charges, which allow a level playing field for all traders, he advised, adding that the KCCI, along with KPT, were ready to play a role in establishment of a single regulatory authority which would help combating such tariff issues besides other major problems faced by the ports and shipping agents.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Karachi Chamber has been constantly demanding to regulate shipping sector since 2013 but the LSPRA Bill remains pending to date. With Prime Minister’s intervention, the business community was fairly optimistic that the much-awaited LSPRA Bill will soon become a reality to fully regulate shipping sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KCCI KPT Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi LSPRA

Comments

200 characters

Ports & shipping sector: Stakeholders favour setting up of ‘LSPRA’

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

News industry: Govt has paid off Rs1.6bn dues, NA panel told

SC bench rules: Respondents not entitled to claim refund of special excise duty

Read more stories