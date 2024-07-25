AGL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-25

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s biggest drug warehouse

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2024 07:08am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Pakistan’s biggest medicines warehouse here at Maraka, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to make functional medicine warehouse in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan at the earliest.

The CM also inaugurated provision of free medicines in various districts. About nine medicines warehouses have become formally functional for the provision of medicines across the province in which there will be a capacity to store more than 17 billion medicines and equipment.

Maryam Nawaz herself drove the fork lifter and formally launched the provision of medicines project. She also inspected the furniture, medical equipment and other goods to be provided to the hospitals. She also checked validity of the medicines being stored in the warehouse and standard temperature system as well.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan while giving a briefing apprised that the medicines can be stored at a standard temperature and can be transported from the latest warehouses.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, nine central warehouses have been established under the free medicines project. More than Rs.10 billion medicines have been stored in the warehouses. New and latest medicines equipment exceeding Rs. seven billion for the revamping of hospitals, along with furniture, three colored disposable bed sheets and other goods will be provided to the hospitals from the warehouses.

Moreover, in a meeting with J-Seven (J7) Group Chairman Maqbool Hussain Awan, the CM discussed the need of joint efforts to improve basic infrastructure in the province. She discussed cooperation in several important areas like urban development and affordable housing.

“We are encouraging private sector investment in the province,” said CM while highlighting the importance of public-private partnership in achieving development goals of the province.

Chairman Maqbool Hussain Awan appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of public service, and said, “We want to partner with the government to improve quality of life of people.”

