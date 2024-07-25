KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 24, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 79,397.01 High: 79,704.37 Low: 79,071.48 Net Change: 409.92 Volume (000): 102,935 Value (000): 6,721,427 Makt Cap (000) 2,508,538,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,349.38 NET CH (-) 62.86 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,787.42 NET CH (+) 11.83 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,814.47 NET CH (+) 253.7 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,443.21 NET CH (-) 194.09 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,711.10 NET CH (+) 24.44 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,170.91 NET CH (+) 45.39 ------------------------------------ As on: 24- JULY -2024 ====================================

