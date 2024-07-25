Markets Print 2024-07-25
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 24, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 79,397.01
High: 79,704.37
Low: 79,071.48
Net Change: 409.92
Volume (000): 102,935
Value (000): 6,721,427
Makt Cap (000) 2,508,538,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,349.38
NET CH (-) 62.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,787.42
NET CH (+) 11.83
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,814.47
NET CH (+) 253.7
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,443.21
NET CH (-) 194.09
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,711.10
NET CH (+) 24.44
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,170.91
NET CH (+) 45.39
------------------------------------
As on: 24- JULY -2024
====================================
