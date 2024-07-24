AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-24

PSX recovers losses

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday turned bullish and partially recovered its overnight losses due to fresh buying on available attractive low levels.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 447.90 points or 0.57 percent and closed at 78,987.09 points. During the session, the index crossed 79,000 psychological level to hit 79,585.34 points intra-day high, however closed at lower level due to profit taking in some stocks.

Trading activities remained low as total daily volumes on ready counter declined to 316.245 million shares as compared to 375.599 million shares traded on Monday while total daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 17.074 billion against previous session’s Rs 19.350 billion.

BRIndex100 added 54.15 points or 0.65 percent to close at 8,344.43 points with total daily turnover of 253.927 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 335.48 points or 1.29 percent to close at 26,347.41 points with total daily trading volumes of 157.000 million shares.

The foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $463,565. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 44 billion to Rs 10.500 trillion. Out of total 433 active scrips, 225 closed in positive and 164 in negative while the value of 44 stocks remained unchanged.

PIA Holding Company was the volume leader with 22.079 million shares however declined by Rs 1.39 to close at Rs 15.63 followed by Pak Elektron that lost Rs 0.33 to close at Rs 26.26 with 19.793 million shares. WorldCall Telecom closed at Rs 1.17, down Rs 0.01 with 19.515 million shares.

Unilever Pakistan Foods and Lucky Core Industries were the top gainers increasing by Rs 74.08 and Rs 61.25 respectively to close at Rs 18,200.00 and Rs 966.36 while PIA Holding Company LimitedB and Pakistan Engineering Company were the top losers declining by Rs 95.42 and Rs 51.00 respectively to close at Rs 858.78 and Rs 670.00.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the Pakistan stock market demonstrated positive momentum as the KSE-100 index peaked at 79,585 points earlier in the day before settling at 78,987 points, marking a gain of 448 points or 0.57 percent.

The market’s upward trend was propelled by sectors such as Exploration & Production (E&P), Banking, and Auto, buoyed by companies including HUBC, OGDC, MARI, UBL, and MTL, collectively contributing plus 228 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index surged by 353.19 points or 1.96 percent to close at 18,412.24 points with total turnover of 15.140 million shares.

BR Cement Index inched up by 6.01 points or 0.08 percent to close at 7,775.59 points with 19.700 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 19.41 points or 0.09 percent to close at 22,560.77 points with 32.107 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index increased by 240.58 points or 1.31 percent to close at 18,637.30 points with 20.612 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index added 60.31 points or 0.91 percent to close at 6,686.66 points with 15.929 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index soared by 51.91 points or 1.27 percent to close at 4,125.52 points with 60.473 million shares.

“After a couple of bearish sessions, PSX took a breather on Tuesday as investors took benefit of attractive levels and the KSE-100 index managed to gain 1,046 points in initial hours”, Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Global Capital said. Most buying was seen in Fertilizer, Technology, and Automobile stocks.

Though some profit-taking was witnessed at higher levels, however, index managed to stay in the green-zone throughout the day eventually closing at 78,987, up 448 points.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

200 characters

PSX recovers losses

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories