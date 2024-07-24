Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has informed that the facility of reduced rate of Sindh Sales Tax (SST) on restaurant services where payments are made by customers through digital modes i.e. debit cards, credit cards, mobile wallets, or QR scanning has not been withdrawn.

According to the notification, the said facility of reduced rate of SST has not been withdrawn. However, it is still operative and the restaurants who desire to opt for the standard rate of 15% SST even in cases where payment is made through aforesaid digital modes, are required to obtain permission from SRB in this regard in terms of the rule 42(1)(b) of the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Rules, 2011.

Currently, there are more than 1700 restaurants which are registered with SRB of which only 58 restaurants have obtained the requisite permission from SRB. It is pertinent that only such restaurants have been allowed to charge 15% SST whose POS invoicing systems are duly integrated with the SRB system besides being compliant with the provisions of the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.

