2024-07-24

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Rizwan Bhatti Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

KARACHI: In order to facilitate banks to deal with the existing stock of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) and minimize further build-up of NPLs, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed the banks to develop a comprehensive NPLs Management Strategy, duly approved by their Board of Directors (BoD).

SBP has advised the banks to ensure the development and implementation of the Strategy within six months and banks are also required to appropriately follow the SBP’s Guidelines on NPLs Management Strategy, while developing the strategy.

The State Bank has also issued Guidelines on NPLs Management Strategy aimed to facilitate banks in reducing the stock of their NPLs and infection ratio.

Financial system shows steady performance: SBP

As per guidelines, the NPLs Strategy should encompass, at a minimum, time-bound quantitative NPL reduction targets and asset foreclosure targets duly supported, where appropriate, by a corresponding comprehensive operational plan.

The NPLs strategy and related operational plan shall be approved by the BoD and reviewed at least once in three years, or earlier in case of any material change.

Banks have been advised to put in place a monitoring system that appropriately updates the relevant staff, senior management and BoDs about the quantum, flows, chronicity, recoveries, settlement etc. of NPLs, and accomplishment of NPL reduction targets.

A framework of NPL-related key performance indicators (KPIs) may also be developed to allow the BoD and senior management to measure progress, which shall be reviewed by the BoD periodically.

As per guidelines, the banks shall also put in place a dedicated mechanism for reporting and monitoring charged-off loans. The BoD shall, inter-alia, review the movement of charged-off loans and their recovery status at least quarterly.

Moreover, the bank will report the detail of charged-off loans in the financial statements as per relevant regulatory requirements. The internal audit shall assess the implementation of the bank’s NPLs strategy. The findings/ deviations shall be reported to the Board Audit Committee (BAC) for seeking an independent view of the efficacy of the NPLs Strategy and enable the BAC to make informed decisions.

Banks need to reasonably calculate impact of the planned strategy on their financial standing and make necessary amendments in the NPLs Strategy if it significantly fails to achieve the desired objectives as envisaged

According to SBP, managing high and rising stock of NPLs involves financial and opportunity costs, which weigh heavily on the efficiency and soundness of the banks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

banks SBP NPLs Non performing loans NPLs management strategy

