Citibank Pakistan wins Euromoney Award

KARACHI: Citibank N.A Pakistan has been recognised as the Best International Bank in Pakistan by Euromoney, a leading global financial markets magazine, at its annual Awards for Excellence. This accolade highlights Citibank’s commitment to excellence and its continuous efforts to provide best-in-class services to its clients.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, now in its 29th year, celebrate the best in banking across key areas that are most important to a bank’s key stakeholders, clients, and executive management. The period of consideration for the awards was the 2023 calendar year.

“We are delighted at being recognised as the Best International Bank in Pakistan as it underscores our commitment to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients. This award reflects the hard work and commitment of our team in Pakistan,” said Ahmed Bozai, Citi Country Officer of Citibank Pakistan.”

