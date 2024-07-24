AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-24

Japanese rubber slides

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Tuesday, weighed down by a weak demand outlook from top consumer China, while a stronger yen also added to the decline.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery ended the session lower at 315.6 yen ($2.02) per kg.

The contract fell 7.9 yen, or 2.44%, its sharpest drop since June 17.

The September rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) finished at 14,370 yuan ($1,975.42) per metric ton. It closed down 230 yuan, or 1.58%, its largest loss since July 5.

Amid weak Chinese demand for rubber, market participants are waiting for more signals to push the market either way before returning, said Farah Miller, CEO of independent rubber-focused data firm Helixtap Technologies.

Tyre manufacturers are “waiting on the sidelines for opportunistic trades”, added Miller.

China surprised markets by cutting its major short and long-term interest rates on Monday, its first such broad move since last August, signalling intent to boost economic growth just days after its third plenum.

China’s shaky economic recovery continues to be plagued by weak domestic demand, persistent deflationary pressures and an anaemic property sector, with analysts saying the government’s stimulus measures have been insufficient.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.45% to 156.32. The yen has found some support on the back of Tokyo’s recent bouts of intervention to prop up the currency and as traders looked to the Bank of Japan’s July policy meeting, where it is expected to lay out a detailed bond taper plan.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

The front-month August rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 160.4 US cents per kg, down 1.1%.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber slides

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories