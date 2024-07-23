AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks little changed following mixed earnings

AFP Published 23 Jul, 2024 07:38pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks struggled for direction early Tuesday as a mixed bag of earnings results competed for attention with fast-changing US political developments.

Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin and Spotify were among the companies to rise after reporting quarterly results, while UPS fell sharply.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 40,3678.87.

US stocks open higher on tech bounceback

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 5,570.08, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 18,036.52.

Less than two days after President Joe Biden pulled out of the November election, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared poised to clinch her party’s nomination after receiving support from enough Democratic delegates.

Analysts have described the market’s response to the campaign flux as muted, with greater likelihood of a Wall Street reaction closer to the November election.

UPS sank more than 12 percent as it reported lower profits and revenues and cut some annual projections.

The travails at UPS and rival FedEx are company-specific, but the companies also “represent a broader forecast of the economy,” said LPL Financial’s Quincy Krosby. “It’s seen as a reflection of the broader economy.”

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks little changed following mixed earnings

WHO ‘extremely worried’ at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Buying returns at PSX as KSE-100 closes nearly 450 points higher

Reserved seats verdict: PPP files review petition in Supreme Court

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in July-December 2024

‘Refineries upgrade at risk due to newly-introduced sales tax exemption’

PBC questions govt’s ambitious $65bn export target

Summer vacations in Sindh educational institutions extended till August 14

DFML shares progress on EV manufacturing, share price hits upper limit

Electric motorcycles: Zyp Technologies announces $1.5mn Series Pre-A funding

Read more stories