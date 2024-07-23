Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-23

FPCCI demands govt review IPP agreements

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2024 08:10am

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has once again urged the government to reassess agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and conduct a forensic audit through a third party.

In a press briefing at Federation House on Monday, FPCCI Acting President Abdul Mohamin Khan questioned the rationale behind paying billions of rupees to non-operational IPPs. He expressed concern over the soaring electricity costs that are troubling the public, traders, and industrialists alike. Khan demanded transparency by making all agreements public and called for an immediate review of IPP contracts, alongside a third-party forensic audit.

President of the United Business Group, Zubair Tufail, claimed that a particular figure is attempting to protect private IPPs and that many involved have sent their children abroad to avoid arrest. During the briefing, Zubair Tufail accused that efforts are being made to protect all forty IPPs, with key figures sending their children abroad to evade potential arrests.

APTMA Chairman Asif Inam questioned the logic behind installing a capacity of 43,000 MW when the supply capability was only 23,000 MW, and why capacity charges were imposed.

The FPCCI team labeled the per-unit capacity charge of 24 rupees and the additional recovery of 3 rupees and 23 paisas per unit under circular debt interest as oppressive. They called on the government to take immediate action to address these issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI IPPs APTMA business community capacity payments IPPs payment IPPs agreements

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI demands govt review IPP agreements

PM to head panel to boost investment

Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

PSP in Discos: World Bank stresses setting up PIU

IPC re-notified: Govt seeks out of the box solution to NHP issue

Investor transactions: PSX transitions to ‘One-Share Marketable Lot’ system

No targeted subsidy for ministry: 95pc of PR budget being spent on pension, pay, fuel

PTA prepares tariff for cellular mobile services regulations

SME sector’s access to finance priority area: DG SBP

No passport for asylum seekers: Govt reverses its policy decision

Read more stories