Rs120bn 350MW Jhampir project to start soon: Nasir

KARACHI: Provincial Energy Minister Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah chaired a meeting of the Energy Department in which Tariq Ali Shah (MD TCEB), Imtiaz Ali Shah (MD SEECA), Saleem Ahmed Sheikh (CEO STDC), Tariq Saeed Sr GMSTDC and other officers were also present.

In the meeting, the details of 350MW Jhampir wind and solar hybrid project were informed. The Jhampir Wind and Solar Hybrid project will be completed in a period of 15 months. In the briefing, it was informed that this project will provide cheap electricity to the industries of Sindh, 36 wind turbines will be installed in this project, and each turbine will generate 7MW of electricity.

He added that the cost of the Jhampir Wind and Solar Hybrid project has been estimated at Rs120.865 billion, the cost of electricity generated from this project will be Rs18.45 billion. Nasir Shah said that steps should be taken to start the project soon. He will meet with the CM Sindh this week and present the details of this project.

Minister added that with the efficiency of this project, the industry will be able to benefit from the supply of cheap electricity. Bilawal Bhutto is following Zardari’s vision of providing cheap electricity. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is working day and night to fulfil Zardari’s manifesto.

