Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-23

Rs120bn 350MW Jhampir project to start soon: Nasir

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2024 07:36am

KARACHI: Provincial Energy Minister Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah chaired a meeting of the Energy Department in which Tariq Ali Shah (MD TCEB), Imtiaz Ali Shah (MD SEECA), Saleem Ahmed Sheikh (CEO STDC), Tariq Saeed Sr GMSTDC and other officers were also present.

In the meeting, the details of 350MW Jhampir wind and solar hybrid project were informed. The Jhampir Wind and Solar Hybrid project will be completed in a period of 15 months. In the briefing, it was informed that this project will provide cheap electricity to the industries of Sindh, 36 wind turbines will be installed in this project, and each turbine will generate 7MW of electricity.

He added that the cost of the Jhampir Wind and Solar Hybrid project has been estimated at Rs120.865 billion, the cost of electricity generated from this project will be Rs18.45 billion. Nasir Shah said that steps should be taken to start the project soon. He will meet with the CM Sindh this week and present the details of this project.

Minister added that with the efficiency of this project, the industry will be able to benefit from the supply of cheap electricity. Bilawal Bhutto is following Zardari’s vision of providing cheap electricity. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is working day and night to fulfil Zardari’s manifesto.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nasir Hussain Shah Sindh Energy Minister Sindh Energy Department Jhampir project solar hybrid project

Comments

200 characters

Rs120bn 350MW Jhampir project to start soon: Nasir

PM to head panel to boost investment

Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

PSP in Discos: World Bank stresses setting up PIU

IPC re-notified: Govt seeks out of the box solution to NHP issue

Investor transactions: PSX transitions to ‘One-Share Marketable Lot’ system

No targeted subsidy for ministry: 95pc of PR budget being spent on pension, pay, fuel

PTA prepares tariff for cellular mobile services regulations

SME sector’s access to finance priority area: DG SBP

No passport for asylum seekers: Govt reverses its policy decision

Read more stories