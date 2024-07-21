AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-21

Country should strive to achieve higher growth: PBF

Published 21 Jul, 2024 03:29am

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) said on Saturday that signing the staff level agreement programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could not be used as an excuse to retard the country’s economic growth.

PBF Central Vice President, Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad said we understand that country could not survive without another IMF programme. At the same time, he said it should be clear that the country should also prioritise and target economic growth, provide employment and reduce inflation.

If there is an IMF programme, who stopped you from doubling agriculture output, from increasing traditional and non-traditional exports?

Jawad said IMF programme and economic growth can exist together. We understand there will be definitely some limitations to an IMF programme but we cannot make the excuse of the IMF in regard to not advancing the areas that are in our control.

He said the government is responsible for playing the role of a “catalyst” and for providing an “enabling environment” to the private sector.

“The government has to work with us to solve issues to stop delays and inefficiencies and create enabling circumstances through which private sector can work hard to bring economic growth in a quick manner,” he said.

A nation’s voice is strong when its economy is strong. If the economy is weak, then no one listens to the voice of the weak. Now is the chance that everyone collectively accepts these challenges and moves towards a solution.

Similarly the cheap source of the electricity should be explored and mark-up should also be brought down.

We demanded that the government should get the energy audit of the power sector and IPPs conducted from international reliable firm.

