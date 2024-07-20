AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Pakistan

ATC allowed transfer of Qureshi from Adiala jail to Kot Lakhpat jail

Published 20 Jul, 2024

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday allowed the police to shift the former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail, Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat jail Lahore.

The court allowed the transfer of the PTI leader on an application of DIG operations.

Earlier, a police official told the court that trial proceeding against the former foreign minister in May 9 riots cases had been commenced before a court in Lahore. He said frequent transportation of the suspect from Rawalpindi to Lahore was not feasible for the police and the suspect as well.

He said Qureshi’s lawyer had also mentioned the difficulties faced during court appearances from Adiala jail.

Last week, Qureshi was indicted during the jail proceedings.

The court allowed the application and police shifted Qureshi to Kot Lakhpat jail.

Shadman police had registered a case against PTI leaders and activists on charges of attacking and burning the police station during the May 9 riots.

