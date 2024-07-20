Maryam launches ‘Model Bazaar Free Home Delivery Project’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reacted strongly over the apex court’s recent verdict in reserved seats, saying the Supreme Court judges have rewritten the Constitution, giving what was not even asked for.

She said, “It was said to (the members of the National Assembly) join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is not present in the Parliament. It is just a case of rewriting the Constitution to favour a loser and his party.”

While addressing a launching ceremony of the ‘Model Bazaar Free Home Delivery Project’ here on Friday, the CM said, “Decisions are made according to the Constitution and law, not according to conscience. The people should keep their eyes and ears open to distinguish between their friends and foes.”

Maryam further said, “The Supreme Court wrote that the affidavits already submitted are not accepted, rather it is advised to cross the floor.” She added, “I want to say to the judges of the Supreme Court, let this country run.”

According to her, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had to make difficult decisions because the economy was ruined during the previous regime; Pakistan not progressing, but regressing. When the country starts improving, someone starts to conspire. If the recent decision of the Supreme Court is not an attempt to destabilize (the country) then what is it? If anyone tries to derail development and destabilize the country, he will be dealt with iron hands. They will not allow these conspiracies to succeed anymore.

Without naming anyone, she said, “A woman, who attacked this country and set fire to its facilities, has been granted bail. May Allah protect Pakistan from those destabilizing the country. One person got the government for four years but caused an unprecedented disaster. The sufferings that have befallen people today resulted from his four years in the government.

She highlighted, “It (PTI) has been ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past 11 years, what they have done there for so long other than destroying the province. Where Punjab ends and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starts, development ends and degradation starts. Apart from criminal negligence of their duties, what do they do?”

She promised to the nation that as long as she was in office, she would continue to set new examples of development, adding that in the PML-N government, the prices of essential commodities are reduced for the people. She continued that through services like Nighaban Ramadan and the Dastak App, the rights of people are being delivered to their doorsteps.

She stated that she started a free home delivery service from 36 model markets in the province. “Where there is no model market, we will build one and the land has been earmarked for this,” she said, adding, “InshAllah, we will build model bazaars in all cities of Punjab and upgrade the existing ones. I am happy that for the convenience and ease of public, model bazaar has been presented as a model. A new tradition of public service has been set in Punjab. The most notable thing is that the model bazaar is starting a free home delivery service from today; women can get essential items at their doorsteps by making a phone call or by placing an order through the app.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif admitted that electricity bills have gone up, but “we are bringing Pakistan’s largest-ever solar project in Punjab”. For consumers using up to 200 units per month, free solar plates will be provided; but those consuming 200 to 500 units per month will get solar systems on easy monthly installments, she added.

The CM congratulated ministers, administration and police for the excellent arrangements and for maintaining ideal law and order on the day of Ashura. For the first time in Punjab, they established ‘sabils’ and distributed food among the mourners, she added.

Later, she inspected the upgraded model market after its construction and rehabilitation. She also inspected the Model Bazaar Customer Care Center and visited different food stalls. She reviewed the quality and quantity of food items available there. She also talked to the bike riders present at the occasion. She also visited the Solar Rise Project in the parking area and appreciated the installation of solar panels on top of the parking shed.

Earlier, PML-N MNA Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Chairman of Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company, briefed the CM about the project in detail.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Ministers Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Sohail Shaukat Butt, MPA Sania Ashiq and Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah accompanied the Chief Minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024