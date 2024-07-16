Five civilians, two soldiers martyred as terrorists attack on health centre in DI Khan

Five civilians and two soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a health centre in Dera Ismail Khan District, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

“On night 15/16 July 24, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on Rural Health Center, Kirri Shamozai in Dera Ismail Khan District and opened indiscriminate fire on RHC staff.

“Resultantly, five innocent civilians including two lady health workers, two children, and one watchman embraced Shahadat,” Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) said.

Security forces kill three terrorists in Peshawar IBO: ISPR

The ISPR said the security forces effectively engaged with the attackers and three terrorists were eliminated.

“However, during intense fire exchange, Naib Subedar Muhammad Farooq (age 44 years, resident of District Narowal) and Sepoy Muhammad Javed Iqbal (age 23 years, resident of District Khanewal) paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.”

The ISPR further said sanitisation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

“The perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act targeting innocent civilians, especially women and children, will be brought to justice,” it said.

On Monday, at least eight Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom after an attempt by terrorists to infiltrate the cantonment area in Bannu was foiled by the security forces.

In a statement issued earlier today, the ISPR said the terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment was undertaken by Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which operates from Afghanistan.