Bannu Cantt attack undertaken by Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which operates from Afghanistan: ISPR

At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom on Monday after an attempt by terrorists to infiltrate the cantonment area in Bannu was foiled by security forces.

“The attempt to enter the cantonment was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into perimeter wall of the cantonment,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that the suicide blast led to collapse of portion of the wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in death of the eight soldiers.

The ISPR further said Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which all ten terrorists were killed, which prevented a major catastrophe and saved precious innocent lives.

“The gallant and selfless action of the security forces is a testament of unrelenting resolve in fight against terrorism,” ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said the “heinous act of terrorism has been undertaken by Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which operates from Afghanistan and has used Afghan soil to orchestrate acts of terrorism inside Pakistan in the past as well”.

“Pakistan has consistently raised its concerns with Interim Afghan Government, asking them to deny persistent use of Afghan soil by the terrorists and take effective action against such elements,” the ISPR said.

It added that the Pakistan Armed Forces will keep defending the motherland and its people against this menace of terrorism and will take all necessary measures as deemed appropriate against these threats emanating from Afghanistan.

On Monday, it was reported that security forces foiled a terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt and a clearance operation was started.

“Terrorists mounted the attack on the Cantt at around 4:40 am, which was repulsed by the security forces,” Ziauddin Ahmed, the district police officer (DPO) for southern Bannu district said.

“As per initial information, seven civilians were wounded in the attack.”

According to details, gunship helicopters were called into action after a daring attack by terrorists to target Bannu Cantonment by bulldozing its wall with a car-bomb was thwarted by security forces personnel early Monday morning.

However, the military’s media wing had not issued a statement.