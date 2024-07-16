PHP actively engaged in safeguarding citizens: Report

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) is actively engaged in serving and safeguarding citizens on all highways across the province. A crackdown on enforcing laws and combating crimes is underway in Lahore and throughout the province.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the PHP teams should make field patrolling more effective in their beat areas, measures should be taken on a priority basis to prevent violations of laws, crimes, as well as help and guide citizens.

He issued these instructions to the officers while reviewing the weekly performance of the Punjab Highway Patrol. Punjab Highway Patrol Headquarters has released the performance report of last week.

According to details, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) checked 446,167 persons and 329,283 vehicles through E-Police Posts during the past week. During these checks, 76 wanted criminals/court absconders were apprehended, and 36 stolen vehicles/motorcycles were recovered. Under the Road Safety Campaign, 56,203 e-challans were issued for traffic violations, and under Excel Load Management, legal actions were taken against 11,671 overloaded vehicles, with fines amounting to Rs24 million deposited into the national treasury. Legal actions were also taken against 210 vehicles for illegal use of gas cylinders.

In the interest of public convenience, 3,275 driving licenses were issued, and 9 missing children were reunited with their parents. Furthermore, assistance and guidance were provided to 1,618 travelers, and 63 temporary and permanent encroachments were removed to improve traffic flow. Police khidmat centers facilitated 1,245 citizens with various policing services. Additionally, 12 cases were registered for illegal weapons use, and 76 liters of liquor were seized from drug dealers.

Inspector General Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar praised PHP's exemplary performance, emphasizing increased dedication and sincerity in fulfilling duties for traffic management, citizen service, and protection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024