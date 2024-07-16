Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre: Message From the CMO Dr M. Aasim Yusuf Chief Medical Officer, SKMCH&RC

Published 16 Jul, 2024 06:53am

According to the World Health Organization, there are over 180,000 new cancer cases in Pakistan each year. Our healthcare system is unable to cater to the existing burden of cancer for majority of the patients who cannot afford expensive treatment.

While there are a number of facilities in Karachi that offer quality cancer care, Pakistan's largest city needs a state-of-the-art tertiary care cancer centre which ensures equal access to all patients, irrespective of their ability to pay.

In order to bridge this gap and to provide free and high-quality cancer care to as many people as possible, we have undertaken the enormous task of constructing our third and Pakistan's largest cancer hospital in Karachi.

At twice the size of our hospital in Lahore, this hospital will serve not only the city of Karachi, but also patients from elsewhere in Sindh, as well as from Southern Baluchistan.

Your continued support has ensured the SKMCH&RC has grown from strength to strength over the last three decades. Shaukat Khanum belongs to all the people of Pakistan - they built it, they support it and it is only with their ongoing support and generosity that we will see the fruition of the dream of a third cancer hospital, in Karachi.

World Health Organization Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital

