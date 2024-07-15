Jul 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Somalia cafe attack toll climbs to nine: security sources

AFP Published 15 Jul, 2024 10:43am

MOGADISHU: The death toll from a blast at a cafe in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu has climbed to nine, security sources told AFP Monday, after a car bomb struck the venue packed with football fans watching the Euro 2024 final.

Eight dead in Somalia bombing claimed by Al-Shabaab: police

“Nine civilians were killed and 20 others wounded in the explosion,” Mohamed Yusuf, an official from the national security agency said, raising the official toll given by the authorities late Sunday, with a police officer also confirming the updated figures.

