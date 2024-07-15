FBR asked to bring all hidden issues before PM immediately

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately bring all hidden issues before him and he would not take any punitive action against the tax authorities.

During his visit to the FBR House on Saturday, the prime minister expressed serious displeasure that there are some ongoing hidden issues and the FBR has not apprised the prime minister about them.

Referring to digitization, the prime minister said, “FBR chairman has given me a surprise and I was not expected this from him that things are hidden from me.”

“I will not tolerate things being hidden from me in future,” he categorically conveyed to the FBR.

If we have prior information that a project could be done through World Bank funding, we would not have hired a foreign consultancy firm for digitization.

“If FBR chairman has any such pending files, bring to me for approval, I will not take punitive action against the tax authorities”, the prime minister said.

In this regard, the prime minister also directed the FBR chairman to bring forth all the hidden issues related to the department on table without wasting time.

“Enforcement is the top priority of the government but do not harass taxpayers in the name of enforcement,” he said. He appreciated that the FBR has been able to block Rs 600 billion of illegal sales tax adjustments/credits and refunds.

Shehbaz stated that his message was loud and clear that the current reforms in the FBR should be carried out without any personal likes and dislikes, and all the efforts should be directed under the national interests by rising above past tendencies.

He also lauded the FBR for collecting 30 percent more revenues as compared to the last year’s corresponding period and emphasised that for the collection of its set target, the enforcement of taxes should be the top agenda.

The prime minister said that in these efforts, the FBR should not create problems for the tax-paying businessmen and industrialists, rather, it should provide facilities to encourage the taxpayers.

The prime minister said that some 27 years ago, in Punjab province, they had imposed tax on agriculture sector after thorough consultations and consideration which was later emulated by the other provinces.

He also referred to the need for resolving the issue of general sales tax collection.

The prime minister made it clear that he would not tolerate any lapses, adding that when determination was made with sincerity, paths leading to future were usually carved out.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has further directed the FBR to reassess its revenue collection strategy to help reduce the country’s debt burden.

During a meeting at the FBR headquarters on Saturday, the premier stressed the need to bring sectors that are not currently paying taxes into the tax net. He emphasised the importance of digitising the FBR’s processes, ensuring the implementation is comprehensive and coordinated.

The prime minister said the process of digitisation has been started in the FBR, assuring that it will be carried out in the most comprehensive and coordinated manner.

