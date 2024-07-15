AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-15

Another journalist shot dead in KP

NNI Published 15 Jul, 2024 06:25am

NOWSHERA: A tragic incident was reported from Nowshera city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where a local journalist was shot dead by some unidentified assailants. The local police of KP confirmed that the journalist, Hasan Zaib, was shot dead by some unidentified armed assailants in Akbarpura village of Nowshera.

The attackers, riding motorcycles, fatally shot Hasan Zaib, who worked for a local newspaper, in a crowded market area.

In response, the Chief Minister of KP Ali Amin Gandapur has taken immediate notice of the murder and demanded a comprehensive report from senior police officials. The CM emphasized that those involved in the murder would not evade justice and assured that the culprits would be apprehended soon.

KP Ali Amin Gandapur LEAs Journalist KP CM Journalist shot dead KP police Journalist Hassan Zaib

Comments

200 characters

Another journalist shot dead in KP

Different modules of trade, business with Russia under study

President, PM condemn attack

PTI says has submitted affidavits of 25 MNAs to ECP

Up to July 2024: FBR integrates 8,949 big retailers into POS system

Flour mills resume operations

FBR asked to bring all hidden issues before PM immediately

BMP for revisiting power purchase contracts with a view to reducing energy cost

Pakistani, Chinese cos reach preliminary agreement to introduce solar e-bikes

11 KP seats: SC decision paves way for Senate elections

Excessive fees/charges Iraq’s envoy hands list of travel agents to interior minister

Read more stories