Another journalist shot dead in KP

NOWSHERA: A tragic incident was reported from Nowshera city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where a local journalist was shot dead by some unidentified assailants. The local police of KP confirmed that the journalist, Hasan Zaib, was shot dead by some unidentified armed assailants in Akbarpura village of Nowshera.

The attackers, riding motorcycles, fatally shot Hasan Zaib, who worked for a local newspaper, in a crowded market area.

In response, the Chief Minister of KP Ali Amin Gandapur has taken immediate notice of the murder and demanded a comprehensive report from senior police officials. The CM emphasized that those involved in the murder would not evade justice and assured that the culprits would be apprehended soon.