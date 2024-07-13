AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-13

To be conducted by PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra: Govt orders ‘audit’ of agreements with IPPs

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari on Friday ordered the audit of dozens of IPPs (Independent Power Producers) agreements established during the last 30 years, jointly to be conducted by the PPIB, the CPPA-G and the Nepra, after a Senate panel chief termed the contracts of IPPs as “dacoity” and sought project-wise detail including heat rates and regional comparison of price of same technology.

This is the crux of the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Power presided over by Senator Mohsin Aziz.

“I have come in the meeting with the predetermined mind that it is a dacoity with the country. We want to investigate this matter in depth in a way that a clear picture is brought before people. We are ready to share our expertise to probe. Guidance can also be sought from reports of Senator Shibli Faraz and Muhammad Ali, former caretaker Power Minister,” said Senator Mohsin Aziz.

PD says ready to annul IPPs pacts if NA panel instructs

After hearing the arguments of the chairman Standing Committee, the Minister for Power stated that there are Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) Implementation Agreements (IAs) and sovereign guarantees. He instructed officials of his ministry including Managing Director PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) CPPA-G Rihan Akhtar that these agreements involve financial implications and need a thorough probe.

“I would appreciate that If the information and analysis of this matter were dealt with investigated mind and bring out whatever you find from the documents. There are two ways to assist the Parliament in this regard. The PPIB and the CPPA-G people know the agreements inside out and if there is anything which has had any financial implications. Investigate when changes were made to the agreements and what was the financial implication of that change,” the minister said in his directions to top bosses of the PPIB and the CPPA-G.

The minister further directed his ministry and concerned attached organisations prepare an analysis of the IPPs pacts in the light of questions asked by the chairman Standing Committee in simple English or Urdu for members of the committee.

Leghari further directed that if the rate of return of the IPPs, whether listed or not listed on the stock exchange are showing otherwise than what was allowed in the agreements, also be brought before the Committee.

He also asked the top brass of PPIB and CPPA-G to share the efficiency comparison of IPPs along with the extract of the summary of Muhammad Ali’s report.

The managing director PPIB informed the committee that the PPAs with pre-1994 Policy, IPPs like Hubco were based on up-front tariff of 6.25 cents per unit which was later on revised down but no record of those deals is available with the PPIB.

Senator Taj Haider claimed that the PPP government had allowed tariff of six cents per unit, which had to be brought down to four cents and then two cents and after 30 years’ projects were handed over to the government. However, former chairman Ehtesab Bureau Senator Saifur Rehman reviewed the IPPs’ tariffs at 5.25 cents for the entire life of the project on the plea that there was corruption in the pacts.

The chairman Standing Committee sought information from the Power Division that what was the cost, Pakistan paid to General Electric for the turbines and at what price the same technology was bought by other countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs nepra electricity power sector Power Division Independent Power Producers Audit PPIB Senate panel CPPA-G capacity payments Federal Minister for Power PPAs IPPs payment Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari IPPs agreements

Comments

200 characters

To be conducted by PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra: Govt orders ‘audit’ of agreements with IPPs

FBR fails to achieve Rs9.4trn collection target

Briefing to NA panel: New revenue measures won’t be withdrawn: FBR chief

Privatisation of 3 electricity distribution cos: Appointment of financial advisor this year

PASSCO privatisation: PM for preparing action plan

Domestic consumers: Hike in power rates up to Rs7.12 notified

ECP likely to meet next week

Development budget: FD unveils strategy for release of funds

MoF issues strategy for release of recurrent budget funds

Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended for two months

Read more stories