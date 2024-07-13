Gold prices jump

KARACHI: The local gold prices in Friday saw a big leap with the global bullion value going past $2400 an ounce, traders said.

Prices of the yellow metal surged by Rs2200 to Rs249000 per tola and Rs1886 to Rs213477 per 10 grams.

On the world market, bullion value surpassed to $2404 an ounce, up by $24 with silver selling at $31 an ounce, traders said.

The domestic silver prices however remained steady at Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024