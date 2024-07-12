Bilateral political consultations: Pakistan, Estonia hold fourth round

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Republic of Estonia held the fourth round of Bilateral Political Consultations in which the entire gamut of relations between the two countries was reviewed.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistan side, while Director General of the Department of Asia, the Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Ambassador Kristi Karelsohn, headed the Estonian side in the consultation held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the two sides expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Estonia and reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance bilateral engagement and dialogue.

The two sides also extensively reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation and agreed to further intensify collaboration in trade and economy, information and digital technology and education.

“Regional and global developments of mutual concern were also discussed. The two sides agreed to consult closely on all issues of mutual interest including at the various multilateral forums,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024