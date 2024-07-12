Matriculation examination: Students of Laboratory Higher Secondary School UAF bag highest positions

FAISALABAD: The students of Laboratory Higher Secondary School, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, achieved the great success in the matriculation examination. As many as 25 students secured more than 1100 marks.

In boys section, Muhammad Arslan got first position with 1180 marks, Talha Bilal stood second position with 1156 marks and Moeed Rana got third position with 1152 marks.

In the girls section, Barirah Fatima bagged the first position with 1171 marks, Fatima Asif got the second position with 1169 marks and Nadia Noor stood third with 1162 marks. Similarly, Asad Rehman of Laboratory School PARS Campus got first position with 1156 marks, Azka Ahmad got second position with 1145 marks and Abdul Rahman got third position with 1141 marks.

