World Population Day 11 July: Messages from Hafiz Abdul Hadi Bullo Secretary to Government of Sindh Population Welfare Department

TEXT: The Population Welfare Department of Sindh commemorates World Population Day annually on 11th July. The theme of World Population Day this year is Embracing the power of inclusive data towards a resilient and equitable future for all. The data, an accurate and all-inclusive data is the beacon to decide and move ahead. Data equips us with systems to track and achieve FP 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Population Welfare Department Sindh endeavors hard to provide FP and Reproductive Health Services to the eligible couples. Based on available data different interventions have been initiated which are yielding the results. Recent reports showed that there is huge influx in cities due to migration. Further, data also showed that 70% pregnant women reaching OBGYN Wards for delivery need PPFP and PAFP. In this regard, Population Welfare Department in collaboration with its partners started various programs to ensure that quality Family Planning services are provided to growing population of peri-urban areas of Sindh. The women reaching Gynae wards are also provided PPFP services. It is necessary to highlight works done by Population Welfare Department in last couple of years under the leadership of Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh. Digitalization of Data: The paper-based registration of clients through Daily Client Register is shifted to real time Electronic Clients Record (ECR), which is embedded in the Contraceptive Logistic Management Information System (cLMIS). The robust data recorded in ECR, which tracks commodity and client simultaneously has improved the reporting system and has proved to be instrumental in evidence-based decision making. The SDPs of PWDS, PPHI and private sector would be reporting fully on ECR this year. Contraceptive Commodity Security: There is intra provincial pooled procurement model in Sindh. Population Welfare Department procures contraceptives annually for all stakeholders (DOH, PPHI and Private Partners) since 2016. Ours Contraceptive Commodity Security is the best as compared with other provinces. Sindh is the only province that has introduced new methods like Implants (Jadelle) and DMPA (Sayana Press). The Long Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARC) Implants and IUCDs are being procured despite various import and foreign exchange problems.

Post Partum Family Planning: PPFP/ PAFP services are introduced at tertiary hospitals of Health Department. Population Welfare Department Sindh provides training and contraceptives to all Tertiary Care Hospitals of Sindh. The Counsellors, hired by Vital Pakistan International, are available 24/7 there to counsel the families to seek PPFP services keeping in view the long-term reproductive health benefits.

Family Health Days / Family Health Melas: To decrease unmet need for the family planning, the Family Health Days (FHDs) and Family Health Mela (FHM) are held in unserved and hard to reach areas. 1364 FHD camps held during FY 2023-24, wherein 87,672 have reaped the benefits of FP and general health.

Functional lntegration: The functional integration with public and private sectors is streamlined for providing Family planning services. Around 350 services delivery centers are re-located to Health Facilities to streamline FP Services.

Training Institutes: Population Welfare Training Institute (PWTI) at Karachi is made fully functional. Regional Training Institutes (RTIs) at Karachi and Hyderabad are strengthened and RTI Sukkur and Larakana would be constructed under the annual development Program. These institutes are provided with all necessary, modern Electronic/Electrical Equipment, Furniture and Fixtures etc.

Visibility of Service Delivery Points: Branding of 230 FWCs is done which has improved visibility of Family Welfare Centers and FP client's number has also increased. With the support of private partners like TCI/Green Star and BHF, the Reproductive Health Service Centers in selected Districts are under strengthening.

Monitoring System: Traditional report based Monitoring Mechanism is improved by introducing modern electronic and real time web-based Monitoring system.

Supply Chain System: The Supply Chain System of Contraceptives from Central Warehouse to Districts is strengthened. For the supply of contraceptive commodities from Central Warehouse to districts 2 reefer trucks and 3 loading trucks are procured. District stores are provided with Refrigerator, Iron Racks & Plastic Pallets.

Costed Implementation Plan (CIP): The ADP Scheme namely Costed Implementation Plan (CIP) is Re-revised in 2022-23 to achieve FP2030 goals. Major interventions incorporated are branding of RHS-A Centers and Family Welfare Centers, strengthening coordination at District level amongst the stakeholders through District Coordinators and provision of Mobile Vans to excess clients to hard-to-reach areas.

Awareness Sessions: For spreading the awareness regarding benefits of Family Planning, Population Welfare Department Sindh is conducting awareness sessions in universities, colleges, provincial line departments and shanty areas.

Public Private Partnership: Population Welfare Department Sindh fully supports public private partnership in terms of family planning services. NGOs, private health networks and private health facilities are registered to provide FP services. They are provided free contraceptives and trainings by Population Welfare Department. Currently, 421 private health facilities are registered with PWDS.

The Social Male Mobilization: The Social Male Mobilizers who were working in isolation are activated by regularization of services of 1055 Male Mobilizers. They are referring to NSV/ FP Clients during camps. The average NSV cases per month are 175 /month, this number of NSV cases is increasing day by day. Today, on the occasion of "World Population Day”, I would like to thank my team working at PWDS for providing quality services to the people of Sindh. I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of our partners in helping us to achieve our targets. Population Welfare Department Sindh is committed to protect the reproductive health rights of its people and to address the challenges faced by them.

