AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,391 Increased By 177.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
PepsiCo quarterly revenue misses estimates as demand slows for snacks, sodas

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 05:24pm

PepsiCo missed expectations for second-quarter revenue on Thursday as a series of price hikes and competition from private-label brands slowed sales of its snacks and soda mainly in the United States, its largest market.

Analysts have said that product prices, which are starting to normalize almost after two years of multiple hikes, are still higher than the pre-pandemic levels, giving packaged-food companies such as PepsiCo little room to raise prices as volumes shrink.

PepsiCo raised average prices on its products by 5% for the quarter ended June 15, in line with the first quarter. However, overall organic volumes slipped 3% in the reported quarter.

Company executives said year-to-date performance across many food categories, including snacks, has been subdued and consumers have become more value-conscious with spending and preferences across brands, packages and channels.

Carrefour says it will not sell PepsiCo goods due to price hikes

Frito-Lay North America, which sells Lay’s and Doritos chips, contributed about 27% to PepsiCo’s total revenue in fiscal 2023 and is the company’s second-largest business after the North America beverages unit, which accounted for about 30% of overall sales.

Shares of the company fell 2.2% in premarket trading after PepsiCo also said it expected fiscal 2024 organic revenue to be about 4%, compared with prior expectations of at least 4%.

“They are on the lower side of projections here, they’re seeing the weakness here and we’ve been talking about that for several quarters now and that seems to be ongoing, especially in the lower-income consumer, which is no surprise,” said Don Nesbitt, senior portfolio manager at F/m Investments.

Still, easing production and other expenses from pandemic peaks, along with the impact of price hikes, helped PepsiCo post an adjusted profit of $2.28 per share, beating LSEG estimates of $2.16.

The company’s revenue rose 0.8% to $22.50 billion in the quarter, while analysts had estimated $22.57 billion.

