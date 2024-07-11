AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,391 Increased By 177.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian diplomat says Moscow won’t attend a second Ukraine peace summit

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 05:17pm

MOSCOW: Russia will not attend a follow-up to last month’s Ukraine peace summit, state news agency RIA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin as saying on Thursday.

Russia was not invited to the initial summit in Switzerland that was attended by representatives of 92 countries, and said that discussing the war in its absence was a waste of time.

Ukraine has said it wants to hold another such summit later this year, probably in the Global South, and that representatives from Russia could be invited this time.

RIA cited Galuzin as describing Ukrainian preconditions for peace talks as an “ultimatum” and that Moscow was “not going to participate in such summits”.

Hungary’s Viktor Orban arrives in China on Ukraine peace mission

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman was less categorical than Galuzin, saying there was currently “no precise substance” regarding the idea of a second summit.

“What proposals are we talking about?” the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, was quoted by RIA as saying.

“You know that President Putin and the Russian Federation are always open to dialogue, we have never refused dialogue. But we must understand what we are talking about.”

Putin said last month that Russia was willing to end the war, but only on condition that Ukraine drop its NATO ambitions and hand over the entirety of four regions claimed by Moscow. Ukraine dismissed those demands as tantamount to surrender.

Ukraine relies on friends as Russia strikes power grid

Russian controls nearly a fifth of its neighbour’s territory. Kyiv says it is committed to take back all of that, and that peace is only possible if Russia pulls out its forces and Ukraine’s full territorial integrity is restored.

Russia Ukraine Russian forces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine peace mission Russia borders

Comments

200 characters

Russian diplomat says Moscow won’t attend a second Ukraine peace summit

PM Shehbaz directs third-party audit of WeBOC

Rupee sees minor decline against US dollar

Fleet Space Technologies’ ExoSphere to be used for Reko Diq exploration

Bodies trapped in Gaza City under Israeli assault as mediators push for truce

Indian state refiners in talks for long-term oil import deal with Russia, govt source says

KSE-100 ends with 151-point gain after volatile trading

No plans to enter into talks with banned TTP, says FO

Justice Aalia Neelum takes oath as LHC’s first female top judge

China warns NATO against ‘provoking confrontation’ over Russia ties

Oil edges up as US inflation data raises rate cut hopes

Read more stories