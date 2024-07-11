Azerbaijan president arrives in Pakistan, multiple MoUs likely to be signed

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Pakistan on Thursday on a two-day official visit.

The president was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During his visit, President Aliyev will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz.

“The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Several agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement earlier.

It added that the visit of the president of Azerbaijan reflects the robust cooperation and leadership-level dialogue between the two countries.

On Wednesday, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that Azerbaijan was considering an investment of $2 to $3 billion in Pakistan.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that Azerbaijan was particularly interested in the mineral sector, including oil and gas.

The minister said that Azerbaijan was focusing on the oil and gas exploration sector, noting their keen interest in expanding investments in the LNG sector as well.

Last week, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Samir Sharifov arrived in Pakistan and held meetings with different ministers including Energy (Power and Petroleum) ministers, and called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

On May 30, the foreign ministers of the two countries expressed strong commitment and resolve further to strengthen bilateral strategic relations between the two countries.

In a statement on X, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

“They reviewed progress on bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments,” the FO had said.