World

Kremlin says NATO’s military infrastructure is creeping closer to its borders, TASS reports

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 03:14pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday it was watching as NATO’s military infrastructure moved closer towards Russia’s borders and that Moscow would need to act to contain the Western military alliance, the TASS news agency reported.

TASS cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that NATO’s goal was to suppress Russia and that the alliance’s actions represented a “serious threat” to Russian national security.

Kremlin declines comment on alleged Zelenskiy assassination plot

The United States and Germany said in a joint statement on Wednesday that Washington will start deploying long-range fire capabilities in Germany in 2026 in an effort to demonstrate its commitment to NATO and European defence.

