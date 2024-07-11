AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,543 Increased By 29.5 (0.35%)
BR30 27,419 Increased By 205 (0.75%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
London shares muted ahead of US data; UK economy grows faster in May

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 02:52pm

UK shares were flat on Thursday, as losses in aerospace and defence stocks offset broader gains across other sectors, while focus remained on US inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index was down 0.1% at 0725 GMT. Meanwhile, data showed that the UK’s economy grew more quickly than expected in May, potentially lowering the chances of an August rate cut.

The sterling rose to its highest in four months after the data.

Goldman Sachs raised the country’s GDP growth forecast to 1.2% from 1.1% for the year. Focus is now on the US consumer price index due at 1230 GMT, that could influence the course of rate cuts in the world’s biggest economy.

The data follows Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s two-day Congressional testinomy where he said that the cooling jobs market was now on the radar of Fed’s policymakers, along with inflation.

“Today’s CPI update will determine the market mood. Investors will likely be less upset if they see any bump or blip in inflation as long as other economic data including growth and jobs continue to show further weakness,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst, Swissquote Bank.

Beverages and utilities topped sectoral gains, rising 0.5% each.

Heavyweight precious metal miners advanced 0.1% in tandem with gold prices.

British stocks finish higher on precious miners boost

Gains were offset by aerospace and defence stocks that slipped 0.7%, followed by construction materials companies that were down 0.5%.

Pennon climbed 6.6% to the top of the FTSE 250 index, after the water company named Laura Flowerdew as its new CFO.

Moonpig sank 5.4% to the bottom of the mid-cap index, after the retailer announced a secondary offering of 35 million shares.

