Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 T feed barley, traders say

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 02:26pm

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is July 17.

A new announcement had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments.

Possible combinations are Sept. 1-15, Sept. 16-30, Oct. 1-15 and Oct. 16-31, the same as sought in a tender on Wednesday.

Jordan on Wednesday also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of wheat which closes on July 16.

