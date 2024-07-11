AGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
AIRLINK 95.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.32%)
BOP 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
DFML 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.98%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.28%)
FCCL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
FFL 9.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 157.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
KEL 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
NBP 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.25%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 26.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.04%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PPL 120.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 35.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.45%)
TREET 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
UNITY 34.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.84%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,515 Increased By 1.1 (0.01%)
BR30 27,273 Increased By 58.5 (0.22%)
KSE100 79,911 Increased By 14.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,466 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei crosses 42,000 points as Wall Street rally spurs sentiment

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 11:04am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average surged to another record high during morning trade on Thursday, as a rally in US stocks overnight boosted investor sentiment.

The Nikkei was up 0.83% to 42,179.84 by the midday break, after jumping over 1% to an all-time intraday high of 42,426.77 points. It was the first time the benchmark index has crossed the 42,000-point mark.

The broader Topix was up 0.66% at 2,928.30.

Strong performances in all three of Wall Street’s main stock indexes on Wednesday kicked off the rally.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 finished at record high closes as US chip maker Nvidia and other heavyweights gained ahead of inflation data and quarterly earnings reports.

Japan’s semiconductor-related shares marched higher with their US peers, which got a boost from strong quarterly revenue results from contract manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Gains were widespread, with 178 of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents advancing, including index heavyweights Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing, up 1.5%.

Japanese equities have climbed to all-time highs over the past two weeks, with analysts citing further yen depreciation and more clarity on the outcome of this year’s US presidential election as reasons.

Analysts expect Japanese shares to see further momentum as companies report earnings this month.

Japan’s Nikkei rises to record high

“This earnings season, Japanese corporate earnings are likely to be better than expected because of the degree of yen depreciation,” Kenji Abe, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities said.

“There may be some further increases in equity prices as we see good earnings reports from companies,” potentially pushing the Nikkei as high as 42,600 or 42,700 points, he said.

Among chip-related shares, chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron rose 1.2% and Disco Corp climbed about 3%. Socionext jumped 4.7% to become one of the best performers by percentage, just behind Sumco, up 5.1%.

Sony Group came in third, with the tech and entertainment conglomerate gaining 3.7%.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei crosses 42,000 points as Wall Street rally spurs sentiment

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor decline against US dollar

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

Justice Aalia Neelum takes oath as LHC’s first female top judge

Oil prices tick up as crude, gasoline inventories ease

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

Read more stories