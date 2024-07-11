AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
2024-07-11

JI to stage sit-in against power tariffs on 12th

Safdar Rasheed Published 11 Jul, 2024 06:16am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman has called on the government to reduce electricity tariffs, abolish the slab system for power tariffs, and review agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Talking to journalist after addressing JI camp in Ichara on Wednesday, he stated that the JI would stage a sit-in protest in Islamabad on July 12 and would not end it until these demands are met by the government. The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has organized nationwide camps to mobilize the public for participation in its sit-in in the federal capital.

Rehman stated that the government began making announcements about public relief even before the sit-in started. However, he emphasized that the public would not trust these announcements until they experience actual relief. Rehman said the rulers are in a habit of making false claims and spending millions on advertisements without addressing public concerns.

He cited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s frequent promises to end load shedding and PML-N election slogan for providing free electricity up to 200 units. They always deceive the public, he said, adding the rulers made anti-public budget under IMF pressure, resulting in no relief for the public.

He further criticized the PML-N, saying that whenever they come to power, they prioritize their own business interests under the guise of mega projects. Rehman argued that instead of providing solar panels, the government should focus on delivering direct relief to the people. He also took aim at Asif Zardari, labeling him a representative of the feudal class who evade taxes.

He asserted that the rulers’ attempts to deceive the youth would fail, as they are making futile efforts to control the younger generation by restricting social media and freedom of speech.

He criticized the government’s decision to permit intelligence agencies to tap citizens’ phones, labeling it a violation of basic rights. “What justice is there in institutions interfering with an individual’s privacy?” he said, adding the government must avoid destroying the constitution.

He expressed surprise that this permission was granted by those who claim to be champions of democracy. He said that Jamaat-e-Islami is striving to liberate the country from these so-called democratic champions and agents of imperialistic forces.

He said “The JI sit-in in Islamabad on July 12 is for the rights of the people, against inflation, and unjust taxes imposed in the recent budget.”

He criticized the ruling authorities for depriving the masses of basic health and employment facilities, and for imposing additional taxes on the poor while increasing petroleum and gas tariffs in recent budget. The ruling elite, he said, are unwilling to compromise their luxuries, which come at the state’s expense.

JI to stage sit-in against power tariffs on 12th

