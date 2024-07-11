AGL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.51%)
Markets Print 2024-07-11

Monsoon: Iesco staff put on high alert

Press Release Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:10am

ISLAMABAD: Iesco field formations have been put on high alert due to the monsoon rains. Iesco Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan stated that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the timely clearance of faults and tripping’s on the system during bad weather or rain.

Senior officers, along with staff, will be present at the central control room in Islamabad and control rooms established at all operation circles, overseeing power continuity and fault clearance across 114 grid stations and 1,344 feeders until the end of the monsoon rains.

Officers and staff leave s have been canceled, and they have been instructed to keep close liaisonwith the district administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

rains monsoon rains IESCO grid stations Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan Iesco staff

