AGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.33%)
AIRLINK 94.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.68%)
DGKC 88.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.78%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 38.63 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.6%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 155.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.75%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
OGDC 132.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
PAEL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.26%)
PRL 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SEARL 60.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TREET 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
UNITY 34.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.78%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.17%)
BR30 27,126 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.32%)
KSE100 79,817 Decreased By -80.3 (-0.1%)
KSE30 25,422 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.18%)
Jul 11, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-07-11

Gen Sahir discusses military cooperation with Russian officials

Press Release Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, on official visit to Russia, held meetings with Colonel General Alexander Fomin, Deputy Defence Minister, Aleksandr Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and Colonel General S. Y. Istrakov, Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

During the meetings, the participants underscored importance of working on enhancing cooperation in multiple domains including connectivity, trade, energy and security.

Both sides discussed areas of mutual interest including bilateral military and military technical cooperation, regional security situation and the menace of terrorism. Both sides expressed interest in strengthening bilateral military-to-military relationship.

