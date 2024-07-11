AGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.33%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-11

Justice Jahangiri receives suspicious calls, messages?

Terence J Sigamony Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri received “suspicious calls and messages”, said the sources.

According to the IHC sources, a man attempted to directly contact Justice Jahangiri and he feigned as Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He in the suspicious calls introduced himself as DG FIA. The sources added that the caller wanted to talk directly to Justice Jahangiri. However, subsequent investigations determined that the FIA DG did not place any such call.

In response, the top jurist has directed the court registrar to promptly inform the FIA, providing them with the mobile number associated with the incident.

The sources said that the suspicious call was directed to Justice Jahangiri’s office at the IHC just two days ago. Additionally, messages were sent to the judge’s personal mobile number from the same suspicious source.

Last Monday, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq declared that the court cannot tolerate any malicious campaign against any judge any longer as he led the full court bench hearing matter of social media campaign against the high court judge.

A social media smear campaign was launched against Justice Jahangiri, terming his academic degree invalid. Subsequently, a reference was also filed on the same matter in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The IHC CJ’s remarks came during the contempt of court proceedings that the court started against those involved in the smear campaign against the IHC judge.

The high court’s full bench headed by the IHC CJ and comprised Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz. Justice Jahangiri was not a part of the bench.

Justice Jahangiri was a member of the IHC’s six judges who wrote a letter on March 25 calling upon Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to convene the judicial convention to consider the matter of alleged interference of intelligence operatives in the judicial functions or “intimidation” of judges in a manner that undermined the independence of the judiciary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

