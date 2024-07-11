Chinese citizens: timely completion of security audit ordered

ISLAMABAD: The Core Committee on Security of Chinese (CCSC) on Wednesday reviewed the security of Chinese citizens in the country and issued directives to complete the security audit of Chinese citizens within the stipulated time.

The Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi while chairing the meeting of CCSC said that no compromise and negligence would be tolerated in the security of Chinese citizens. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Interior, Secretary of Defence, Incharge National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Coordinator National Action Plan (NAP), and senior officials of law enforcement agencies.

Chief Secretaries of all provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Inspector General of Police (IGPs) of all provinces, and home Secretaries participated in the meeting via video link. The meeting reviewed the security of Chinese citizens across the country in detail.

Naqvi directed that the security audit of Chinese citizens be completed within the stipulated timeline and that all relevant agencies ensure 100 per cent implementation of the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs). He further said that the SOPs for the security of Chinese citizens had been prepared in consultation with all relevant agencies, and every effort had been made to ensure that all security aspects were considered it.

He asked the departments and agencies working in the field to provide further recommendations. He underscored that these recommendations would be reviewed by the Core Committee and if there is any room for improvement these would be implemented immediately. The Chief Secretaries and IGPs briefed the meeting on the measures taken to ensure the security of Chinese citizens.

