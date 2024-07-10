Israeli military says it strikes Syrian army targets on Golan Heights

JERUSALEM: Israeli tanks and artillery on Wednesday struck Syrian army targets that had violated the 1974 demilitarisation deal in the area of the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.

“The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) holds the Syrian military responsible for all activities occurring within its territory and will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the military said in a statement.

On Tuesday, an Israeli couple was killed by a Hezbollah rocket fired at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, an attack the Lebanese armed group said was retaliation for the Israeli killing of one of its men in Syrian territory.

Two Israelis critically hurt in Hezbollah retaliatory attack on Golan, says ambulance service

Hezbollah began firing at Israel after its ally Hamas launched the Oct. 7 attack that precipitated the war in Gaza.

Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have been forced to evacuate from areas around the border between the two countries.