AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
AIRLINK 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.53%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.49%)
DFML 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.61%)
DGKC 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
FFBL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 158.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.39%)
NBP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.92%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.8%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.86%)
PIBTL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
PPL 120.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.91%)
PRL 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.87%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.42%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TOMCL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
TRG 58.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
UNITY 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.52%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,513 Decreased By -85.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 27,214 Decreased By -397.8 (-1.44%)
KSE100 79,897 Decreased By -775.2 (-0.96%)
KSE30 25,468 Decreased By -286.4 (-1.11%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli military says it strikes Syrian army targets on Golan Heights

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 07:05pm

JERUSALEM: Israeli tanks and artillery on Wednesday struck Syrian army targets that had violated the 1974 demilitarisation deal in the area of the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.

“The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) holds the Syrian military responsible for all activities occurring within its territory and will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the military said in a statement.

On Tuesday, an Israeli couple was killed by a Hezbollah rocket fired at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, an attack the Lebanese armed group said was retaliation for the Israeli killing of one of its men in Syrian territory.

Two Israelis critically hurt in Hezbollah retaliatory attack on Golan, says ambulance service

Hezbollah began firing at Israel after its ally Hamas launched the Oct. 7 attack that precipitated the war in Gaza.

Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have been forced to evacuate from areas around the border between the two countries.

Israel Hezbollah MENA Israeli military Israeli troops Syrian army Israeli airstrike Golan Heights

Comments

200 characters

Israeli military says it strikes Syrian army targets on Golan Heights

KSE-100 retreats, falls over 1% to close below 80,000 amid selling pressure

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan extends stay of registered Afghan refugees by one year

PM Shehbaz says no decision made regarding wheat exports

Azerbaijan eyes multi-billion-dollar investment in Pakistan: Musadik Malik

6 months of 2024: Pakistan’s startup funding falls 92%, amounts to measly $3mn

Israel presses Gaza aggression hours after deadly airstrike on tent camp

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq sacked from selection committee after T20 World Cup debacle

China says India has no right to develop contested border region

Oil steadies as OPEC keeps demand forecasts unchanged

Read more stories