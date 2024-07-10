AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
AIRLINK 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.53%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.49%)
DFML 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.61%)
DGKC 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
FFBL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 158.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.39%)
NBP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.92%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.8%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.86%)
PIBTL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
PPL 120.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.91%)
PRL 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.87%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.42%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TOMCL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
TRG 58.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
UNITY 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.52%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,513 Decreased By -85.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 27,214 Decreased By -397.8 (-1.44%)
KSE100 79,881 Decreased By -791 (-0.98%)
KSE30 25,485 Decreased By -269.2 (-1.05%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Record scorer Olivier Giroud bows out anonymously as France exit Euro 2024

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUNICH: The international career of France’s top scorer Olivier Giroud ended quietly on Tuesday, after a late cameo appearance in their 2-1 semi-final loss to Spain at the European Championship.

Giroud played 137 times for Les Bleus and scored 57 goals, more than any other player for France.

Hopes of a final swansong in Germany, however, were dampened by being relegated to the bench, with 56 minutes of game time in four substitute appearances and two attempts on goal.

Giroud, 37, announced his retirement from international football before the tournament, as he secured a move to Los Angeles FC after finishing at AC Milan last season.

Three key battles as Spain face France in Euro 2024 semis

“He had a lot of good moments, but also some more difficult ones,” coach Didier Deschamps.

“He is an example of longevity, seriousness and professionalism. Even though he had less playing time at this Euro, he was fully with the squad. He is one of the leaders. I want to say well done and thank you.”

Giroud won his first cap in 2011 against the United States, when Laurent Blanc was coach, and was a member of France’s World Cup-winning team in 2018.

He also played in the final in Qatar in 2022 and was also on the losing side in the Euro 2016 final.

Ironically, World Cup success in 2018 came as Giroud led France’s attack but failed to score at the tournament in Russia. In Qatar four years later, he netted four as the French reached the final and lost it to Argentina on penalties.

When he announced his international retirement, Giroud said he still had two good years in his legs, but that he was starting to feel his age.

“I thought about it carefully. Playing every three days is more and more difficult, especially at this level.”

European Championship Olivier Giroud Euro 2024 Spain vs france

Comments

200 characters

Record scorer Olivier Giroud bows out anonymously as France exit Euro 2024

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Relief announced for protected power consumers: Country has navigated hard times, says PM

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq sacked from selection committee after T20 World Cup debacle

Oil slips on easing US Gulf supply concerns, weak China inflation

Gold price per tola increases Rs600 in Pakistan

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

Read more stories