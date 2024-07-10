AGL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.72%)
AIRLINK 94.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.2%)
BOP 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
DFML 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
DGKC 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.15%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
FFBL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
FFL 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 161.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
KEL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
KOSM 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 39.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.49%)
NBP 51.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.48%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.54%)
PAEL 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PPL 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SEARL 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
TPLP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.29%)
UNITY 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,531 Decreased By -68.5 (-0.8%)
BR30 27,295 Decreased By -316.9 (-1.15%)
KSE100 80,172 Decreased By -500.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 25,579 Decreased By -174.8 (-0.68%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England ready to grasp shot at ‘history’ in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

AFP Published 10 Jul, 2024 11:29am

DORTMUND: England manager Gareth Southgate said the Three Lions are sensing their shot at history in Wednesday’s Euro 2024 semi-final against a Netherlands side hitting their stride in Dortmund.

Southgate’s men are aiming to reach the final of a major tournament on foreign soil for the first time and take a step closer to ending a 58-year wait to win a major tournament.

The winners will face Spain in Berlin on Sunday after they came from behind to beat France 2-1 on Tuesday.

England missed out in heartbreaking fashion in the final of Euro 2020, losing on penalties at Wembley to Italy.

Captain Harry Kane said reaching back-to-back finals would be an “amazing achievement” as he aims to win a first major trophy of his career.

But Kane has been singled out for criticism back home for his sluggish displays in Germany, where he now plays his club football for Bayern Munich.

Gareth Southgate under pressure to twist for Euros showdown with Swiss

The 30-year-old has scored two of England’s five goals at the tournament but has looked physically restricted after missing the end of the club season with a back injury.

Kane’s lacklustre performances have been symptomatic of England’s struggles as a team.

Twice they have stared down a humiliating early exit only to fight back against Slovakia and Switzerland thanks to individual moments of magic from Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

England arrived in Germany as one of the favourites thanks to a richly-talented squad and an upturn in their fortunes under Southgate.

And he believes his players struggled to cope with that expectation early in the tournament.

“One of our strengths over the last eight years has been less fear, less inhibition but at the beginning the expectation weighed heavily,” said Southgate at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“Now we are into that moment in the tournament where it is what is possible? What is achievable? Rather than, what could go wrong?

“That is different for a player. This is now the chance to make history, first time to make a final not held in England.”

The selection of referee Felix Zwayer has raised eyebrows after Bellingham was fined during his time at Borussia Dortmund for bringing up a historic charge of match fixing against the German.

Zwayer was handed a six-month ban in 2006 after he was investigated for taking a bribe from another official.

Bellingham was fined 40,000 euros ($43,000) for his outburst after Bayern Munich beat Dortmund in December 2021.

Dutch face travel chaos

The Netherlands also had their troubles in the group stages as a 3-2 defeat to Austria saw them sneak through as one of the best third-placed sides.

Ronald Koeman’s men have since found their groove in a 3-0 win over Romania in the last 16 before battling back to beat Turkey 2-1 in the last eight.

Germany face Spain, France take on Portugal in thrilling Euro 2024 quarters

The Dutch boast one of the form attacking players in the tournament in Cody Gakpo, who is looking to move out in front in the race for the Golden Boot by adding to his three goals so far.

They have had to wait 36 years since their own sole major tournament triumph – which came the last time the Euros were held in Germany.

But their preparations for the game were disrupted by issues with the German train system, which has caused chaos for fans throughout the tournament.

However, a blockage on the line meant a last-minute change of plans as they instead had to fly and missed their pre-match media duties as a result.

“We don’t play until 9 pm (1900GMT) tomorrow. I’m sure they will still get dinner when they arrive,” added Southgate.

“They’ve got plenty of time. I don’t see it having any impact on the game.”

England Harry Kane Gareth Southgate Euro 2024 Euro 2024 semis Spain vs france Netherlands VS ENGAND

Comments

200 characters

England ready to grasp shot at ‘history’ in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Relief announced for protected power consumers: Country has navigated hard times, says PM

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq sacked from selection committee after T20 World Cup debacle

Oil rebounds as US stockpiles drop, interest rate cut outlook brightens

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

PAAPAM demands RD on all old, used vehicles

Read more stories