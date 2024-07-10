President opposes proposed agriculture tax?

LAHORE: President Asif Zardari stressed on Tuesday the pivotal role of agriculture in Pakistan’s future, lamenting the lack of understanding among some quarters regarding its significance, which could lead to misguided taxation policies.

Speaking at the Prof. Waris Mir Memorial Seminar in Lahore, President Zardari highlighted that while agriculture remains crucial for the nation’s development, there is a pressing need to ensure equitable taxation practices.

He underscored that any proposed taxes would primarily target large-scale farmers, exempting smaller farmers to alleviate their financial burden, in compliance with IMF stipulations.

President Zardari also addressed broader geopolitical challenges, cautioning against efforts by global forces to sow discord within the Muslim world.

Reflecting on personal and political adversity, he noted the resilience required in leadership, drawing parallels with the challenges faced by late prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Regarding media influence, President Zardari criticized what he termed as Modi’s billionaire allies’ manipulation of media narratives, affirming his stance against misinformation and his support for press freedom.

Expressing reservations about current media trends, he emphasised the emergence of factions within social and capital sectors, impacting the dissemination of information in today’s digital age.

Acknowledging the transformative power of social media, President Zardari encouraged the public to leverage these platforms responsibly to amplify their voices on global issues.

